DENVER (KDVR) — Police in Arvada are looking for a man who was involved in an armed robbery of a liquor store.

According to the Arvada Police Department, on Aug. 27 at 10:40 p.m. two males walked into LaGuardia Liquors at 8008 Chase Dr. and robbed the store clerk at gunpoint.

Surveillance footage shows two men entering the store wearing black clothing, black face masks and neon green gloves. Both of the suspects appear to point a firearm at the store clerk.

Officers said the store clerk and the two suspects exchanged gunfire after the suspects pulled out guns.

One suspect suffered from non-life-threatening injuries during the shootout. Arvada Police said he was identified and later arrested.

Police in Arvada are looking for this suspect wanted in connection to an armed robbery of a liquor store. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

However, police are still searching for the second suspect.

If you recognize the man pictured or have any information on the robbery, you are asked to call the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.