Reward up to $7,000 for ‘Scruffy Bandit’ bank robber

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers is seeking information in the case of the “Scruffy Bandit” bank robber.

DENVER (KDVR) — Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and the Rocky Mountain Safe Streets Task Force are raising the reward to up to $7,000 for any information on a serial bank robber.

Dubbed as the “Scruffy Bandit,” the man is believed to have been responsible for multiple bank robberies and one attempted robbery across the Denver M=metro in the last two months. The man is believed to still be active and continues to rob banks across the metro area.

He is described as a white or Hispanic male, 20 to 30 years old standing 5 feet and 7 or 8 inches tall with a medium build, dark hair and facial hair. He was seen wearing a baseball cap or beanie with sunglasses in each of his robberies.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers will pay up to $2,000 for information leading to an arrest. PNC Bank will pay an additional $5,000 for information that leads to an arrest and a conviction.

Anyone with information is asked to call the tip line at 720-913-7867 (STOP). Tipsters can remain anonymous.