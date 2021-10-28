Crime Stoppers: Police seek leads in Civic Center triple shooting that left 1 dead

DENVER (KDVR) – DENVER (KDVR) –– Metro Denver Crime Stoppers has released photos of suspects from a triple shooting in Civic Center Park on Aug. 6 that left one man dead and two men injured.
Jalen Adams, 28, died from gunshot wounds on Aug. 6. His death has been ruled a homicide.
A second victim was in critical condition, the third victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.
Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers online or call 720-913-7867 (STOP) or @CrimeStoppersCO. Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn a reward up to $2,000.