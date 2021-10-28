Crime Stoppers: Police seek leads in Civic Center triple shooting that left 1 dead

DENVER (KDVR) – DENVER (KDVR) –– Metro Denver Crime Stoppers has released photos of suspects from a triple shooting in Civic Center Park on Aug. 6 that left one man dead and two men injured.



Persons of interest in triple shooting (Metro Area Crime Stoppers)

Jalen Adams, 28, died from gunshot wounds on Aug. 6. His death has been ruled a homicide.

A second victim was in critical condition, the third victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers online or call 720-913-7867 (STOP) or @CrimeStoppersCO. Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn a reward up to $2,000.

UPDATE: One of the three shooting victims in the area of Colfax/Broadway has been pronounced deceased. A 2nd victim is in critical condition & a 3rd victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Circumstances and suspect info remain under investigation. https://t.co/VNn4as79V3 — Denver Police Dept. (@DenverPolice) August 7, 2021