Crime Stoppers: Police seek leads in 22-year-old’s killing at 40th and Chambers

DENVER (KDVR) — It’s been nearly two weeks since the shooting death of a Denver man at a popular intersection, and there are still few leads.

Denver Police say 22-year-old Ruben Castillo was riding in a Ford F-250 truck on the night of Oct. 8 when he was shot and killed at East 40th Avenue and Chambers Road.

Police say Castillo was shot by a person in another vehicle.

Flowers and candles still mark the spot where that vehicle came to a stop after the attack.

Detectives say they are looking for a brown sedan, but they don’t have much more to go on.

“It’s more frustrating to me and his family,” says Jasmine, who is Castillo’s girlfriend. “Because we don’t know who it is and we want justice for him, because it’s not fair that that guy is out there living his life, doing him, while my boyfriend is underground.”

To help with costs, the family has established a GoFundMe account.

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867 (STOP). Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn a reward up to $2,000.