DENVER (KDVR) — Denver police are looking for a woman who allegedly abandoned a confined cat near a dumpster for several hours without food or water.

According to the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers, the “unspeakable act” occurred on Aug. 17 at 10:33 a.m. in an alley near 1390 North Emerson St. in the Cap Hill neighborhood. The bulletin was posted on Sept. 5.

The animal cruelty case was all caught on camera.

An unidentified woman was seen leaving a cat that was trapped in a canvas carrier near a set of dumpsters. The woman then left the scene.

Police are looking to identify this woman who allegedly abandoned a cat near a Denver dumpster. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

According to police, the cat was left there for over six hours, still trapped inside the carrier without food or water.

Eventually, police said trash collectors found the cat at 4:50 p.m.

According to a microchip, the cat is an 8-year-old, all-black, domestic shorthaired cat named Rose. Since the incident, Rose has found a new loving home.

Now, police need help identifying and locating the woman. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.