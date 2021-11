DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Police Department is looking for 28-year-old Eduardo Rodriguez-Acevedo. He is wanted for a sexual assault using a weapon.



Eduardo Rodriguez-Acevedo (Credit: Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

Anyone with information on this crime is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers online or call 720-913-7867 (STOP) or @CrimeStoppersCO. Tipsters can remain anonymous and earn a reward of up to $2,000.