DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police are investigating a deadly stabbing on an RTD bus Thursday morning.

According to the Denver Police Department, just after 5 a.m., officers responded to a stabbing at 32nd and Federal in between the West Highland and Highland neighborhoods. Officers said the stabbing took place on an RTD bus.

The victim, who was not the driver of the bus, was taken to a local hospital where they were ultimately pronounced dead.

Police are now investigating the case as a homicide.

At this time, investigators have not released any suspect information but will provide updates as they become available.

Denver Police are investigating a possible connection between this stabbing to another deadly stabbing that took place near Regis University at W. 55th Avenue and Lowell Boulevard.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous while still being eligible for a cash reward.