Crime Stoppers offer highest reward ever for help with 20-year-old cold case

DENVER (KDVR) — The family of a murder victim is putting up $100,000 to help catch his killer or killers. It is one of the largest rewards ever offered by our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

Thad “TJ” Tigges was an x-ray technician, working his way up in the medical field. He loved to help others.

“He was friendly with everyone, got along with everyone that I knew of. His friends said that too at the hospital. There was a lot of them at the funeral who said Thad would help anyone out at any time,” Phyllis Tigges said about her son.

“I know it’s been 20 years, but it don’t make any difference how long it’s been,” Tigges said.

Tigges has made it her mission to find the person or people who shot and killed her son, who was 33 years old when he was killed.

“Every day I take a walk in the morning and I pray every day that something or somebody will come forward and end this awful nightmare for us. It never goes away.” Tigges said.

Tigges was shot and killed as he answered his door at 29th Avenue and Newton Street on Jan. 25, 2001. His family doesn’t know why anyone would want to hurt him.

“It wasn’t a random, or arbitrary, it wasn’t a theft, he answered his door, and he was shot and killed and left for dead,” said Michael Mills, president of Metro Denver Crime Stoppers.

The Tigges family believes someone knows something, and they hope this $100,000 reward will jog someone’s memory or compel them to do the right thing by coming forward.

“I am hoping that maybe the amount of money, whoever knows about this. There is someone who knows everything about this, I am hoping that will help them develop a conscience. Maybe if they could use this money, I don’t know. I would just do anything to try to get these guys caught,” Tigges said.

Since 1981 Metro Denver Crime Stoppers has helped solve more than 5,000 cases, leading to 3,300 arrests.

“I think it’s the least that we can do as a community if you know something, say something, get involved, anonymously it would be great. With some of the new pictures, through social media, website, and through your story, it would be a wonderful holiday gift for the Tigges family to hopefully get some answers,” Mills said.

“It would mean the world to me. I don’t want to pass away without knowing who did this. He was finally to the point where he had self-confidence, he was doing good. Life was going to be going good for him and they took him. That’s not right. He deserves justice. This case needs to be solved. We need justice for Thad and our family,” Tigges said.

If you have any information about who killed Thad “TJ” Tigges, you can call our partners at Metro Denver Crime Stoppers. The number is 720-913-STOP (7867). You can remain anonymous and still be eligible for the cash reward.