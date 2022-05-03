DENVER (KDVR) – Investigators with the Denver Police Department are searching for the man they suspect was responsible for a robbery that occurred along South Federal Boulevard in the Ruby Hill neighborhood late last month.

At around 2:45 p.m. on April 21, a grey-haired white male, estimated to be between 40 and 50-years-old, walked into a storefront, located at 1550 South Federal Boulevard, where he committed aggravated robbery. He was reportedly wearing dark clothing at the time.

Now, the DPD is offering up a $2,000 reward for information that could lead to this suspects arrest.

If you have any information on the case, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-9113-7867. You can remain anonymous when calling this line, which is open to receive tips 24-hours-a-day, every day of the week.