DENVER (KDVR) – The Denver Police Department needs help locating the two suspects who are wanted in connection with an aggravated assault that took place at a Walmart on Sunday.

Around 6:30 p.m. on April 24, the assault unfolded at the superstore, located at 7800 East Smith Road in the Central Park neighborhood in Denver.

One suspect that DPD is searching for has been described as a slim-built Black male standing 5 feet 9 inches tall with a goatee. He is estimated to be in his late 20s or early 30s. The second suspect was also described as a slim-built Black male standing 6 feet 4 inches tall with longer, potentially corn-rowed, hair and is presumed to be in his early 20s.

Denver Metro Crime Stoppers – White hatchback sedan connected to the 2 suspects

Both suspects have been connected to the white hatchback sedan in the photograph above.

If you have any information about this case or the whereabouts of the suspects, please contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You may be eligible for the $2,000 reward attached to this investigation.