DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Police are searching for the driver and vehicle involved in a hit-and-run crash that seriously injured a pedestrian in LoDo.

According to the Denver Police Department, the hit-and-run happened on Sept. 17 at 1:40 a.m. in the 1900 block of Blake Street. The is a popular stretch of road that is home to several bars that would be preparing to close for the night at 2 a.m.

Police said an unknown driver was stopped in that block, but when a pedestrian approached the car, the driver suddenly took off and hit the pedestrian. The driver then fled the scene.

The victim suffered serious injuries as a result of the crash.

Police are looking for the vehicle which is described as a dark-colored sedan. The car may have minor damage on the driver’s side.

Police are looking for the driver of this dark-colored sedan. The driver was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian on Sept. 17, 2023. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers) Police are looking for the driver of this dark-colored sedan. The driver was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run that seriously injured a pedestrian on Sept. 17, 2023. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

This hit-and-run happened just a block away from a shooting that sent five people to the hospital several hours earlier.

If you recognize the vehicle or know who the driver is, you are asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.