DENVER (KDVR) — An emaciated dog was found along a trail in the Ruby Hill neighborhood, and now a reward is being offered for information on the pup’s owner.

Denver Animal Protection is asking for the public’s help in locating the owner of an emaciated dog. On Thursday, the pit bull mix was found lying in the grass near a stream on the Sanderson Gulch Trail in Denver.

DAP said the dog was found close to the intersection of West Gunnsion Place and South Zuni Street.

The pup was described as a young female, gray and white pit bull mix. Photos provided by DAP show the condition she was left in.

Anyone who recognizes the dog or who may know the owner is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.