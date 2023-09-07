DENVER (KDVR) — Police want to identify a woman who was allegedly involved in a hit-and-run. Denver police said she took the victim to the hospital following the crash, but did not leave any identifying information.

According to police, the hit-and-run occurred on Aug. 12 at 11:45 p.m. in the 1300 block of Glenarm Place in the Central Business District.

Police said the driver was traveling south out of a parking lot and “was struck by the victim traveling on a Lyft scooter on the sidewalk.” The victim suffered serious injuries from the crash.

The suspected car is described as a silver SUV with possible minor damage on the passenger side.

Police are looking for this SUV that is wanted in connection to a hit-and-run in Denver. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

Police are looking for this woman who is wanted in connection to a hit-and-run in Denver. (Metro Denver Crime Stoppers)

According to police, the driver took the victim to the hospital following the crash but failed to provide any contact information.

Now, police want to speak with the woman. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.