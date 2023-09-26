DENVER (KDVR) — Police are investigating a homicide after a body was found near the Sanderson Gulch in the Mar Lee neighborhood.

At 7:19 a.m. Tuesday, the Denver Police Department tweeted about a death investigation in the area of South Julian Way and West Mexico Avenue.

Two hours later, police provided an update and said the death was now being investigated as a homicide.

The victim’s identity will be released at a later date by the Denver Office of the Medical Examiner.

DPD did not release information on how the victim died or any suspect information. Officers are asking anyone with information to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward.