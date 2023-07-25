No suspects identified after teen shot inside car

DENVER (KDVR) — Aurora Police are investigating a shooting that sent a 13-year-old boy to the hospital after he was shot while inside a car.

At around 1 a.m. Tuesday, Aurora Police said the boy was shot while in the area of 13th Avenue and Potomac Street at the corner of Freedom Park.

Two other people were also inside the car but were unharmed.

The teen was taken to a local hospital and is being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police said they do not know what led up to the shooting and are working to develop suspect information.

Anyone who has information or who may have seen something is asked to contact Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward.