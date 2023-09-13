AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Police in Aurora and throughout the Denver metro are searching for several armed robbery suspects.

Investigators believe they have hit stores in Aurora, Longmont and Thornton. Police said officers are looking for at least three suspects and they are all believed to be teenagers.

Armed teens involved in string of robberies at different stores

The Dicks Sporting Goods store at Southlands Mall in Aurora was hit on Aug. 23. Store employees told police that four teenage Latino boys entered the store and left with several items.

Three teenage suspects are wanted in a string of armed robberies around the metro area. (Aurora Police Department)

Three teenage suspects are wanted in a string of armed robberies around the metro area. (Aurora Police Department)

Three teenage suspects are wanted in a string of armed robberies around the metro area. (Aurora Police Department)

Three teenage suspects are wanted in a string of armed robberies around the metro area. (Aurora Police Department)

One store employee told police that she tried to confront the boys and that is when one teen allegedly pointed a handgun in the air before leaving. Shortly after, the armed suspect pointed the gun at a different employee who tried to take his picture with a cellphone.

According to Aurora Police, the suspects were involved in two other crimes on this same day. One of those robberies was in Thornton and another was in Longmont.

The suspects allegedly robbed a Famous Footwear store in Longmont. Police said during this robbery, one of the suspects fired a weapon at employees and customers who attempted to take his picture.

However, Aurora Police do not believe the armed suspect in the Southlands Mall shooting is the same as the Famous Footwear shooting. Investigators think that either multiple suspects are armed or that the teens are taking turns with the firearm.

One suspect taken into custody so far

One suspect believed to have taken part in the robberies is currently in custody, but police are still searching for the other three.

Investigators believe the suspects have been traveling in a Chevy Tahoe. It has the Colorado plate 333-ZTH. The vehicle has been reported stolen out of Morrison.

If you have any information about the suspects, please contact Aurora Police or the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.