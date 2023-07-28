DENVER (KDVR) — Arvada Police are looking for two suspects who allegedly fired several shots and injured three unhoused women.

Friday at 1:09 a.m., Arvada police received 911 calls from witnesses who reported a shooting near the 7-Eleven located at 7355 Ralston Road.

According to the witnesses, two males entered the convenience store and began shoplifting. When the two exited the 7-Eleven they were confronted by several unhoused individuals about the theft.

Police said an altercation ensued and the suspects got into an older sedan. The car was described as a white four-door sedan with a brown scrape on the driver’s side door and front bumper damage. The car did not have a front license plate.

Police are looking for two suspects who may have been driving this sedan and were wanted in a shooting at an Arvada 7-Eleven. (Arvada Police Department)

The car left the west end of the parking lot and turned east on 58th Avenue. Police said the suspects stopped across from the victims who were in front of the store. That is when witnesses said the suspects fired seven shots and struck three women.

Arvada Police said one woman was treated at the scene and released while two other women were taken to local hospitals. They are being treated for non-life-threatening injuries.

Police are now looking for the two suspects.

The first suspect is described as:

Black male

Mid-20s

Has black hair

5 feet, 6 inches to 5 feet, 8 inches tall

Medium build

Wearing a blue “Champion” T-shirt and blue Nike Jordan tennis shoes

A male suspect is wanted for allegedly shooting and injuring three women outside a 7-Eleven in Arvada. (Arvada Police Department)

The second suspect is described as:

Black male

Mid-20s

Has black hair

6 feet tall

Thin to medium build

Wearing a red shirt, blue jeans, white shoes and white/red baseball hat

A male suspect is wanted for allegedly shooting and injuring three women outside a 7-Eleven in Arvada. (Arvada Police Department)

Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to call the Arvada Police Department at 720-898-6900 immediately.

Tipsters can also remain anonymous by calling the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers and be eligible for a cash reward of up to $2,000.