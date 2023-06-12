DENVER (KDVR) — Two men were shot and another was injured while driving on Hampden Avenue, and now police are investigating what led up to the shooting.

According to the Aurora Police Department, on Sunday around 10:30 p.m., two men were taken to a local hospital with serious injuries after they were shot inside a car. APD said a third man was inside the car and was taken to a local hospital for minor injuries, but he was not shot.

APD said the evidence suggests that the shooting happened while the men were traveling on Hampden Avenue near Parker Road.

Police are currently investigating what led up to the shooting. It is unknown if it was related to street racing in the area.

Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward.

Eastbound Hampden closed, as well as north and southbound exit ramps from Parker Road onto Hampden.