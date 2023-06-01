DENVER (KDVR) — A 13-year-old was shot in the leg while inside his Aurora home early Thursday morning, and now police are looking for the suspect.

According to the Aurora Police Department, the shooting happened around midnight in the 1700 block of North Kittridge Street in the Laredo Highline neighborhood.

The shots were fired from outside the teen’s home, and the 13-year-old was taken to a local hospital after he was struck in the leg.

APD said an unknown pickup truck immediately drove away from the area following the shooting.

Now, police are looking for the suspect and the suspected truck. Anyone with information on this shooting is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867.