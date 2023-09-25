DENVER (KDVR) — One person was shot and killed Monday morning, and police are looking for the suspect.

Just before 2 a.m., the Denver Police Department tweeted about a shooting in the 8200 block of East Colfax. SkyFOX flew over the scene where several police cars were out front of the Regis Motel.

Once officers arrived on scene, they found one victim who was pronounced dead.

Police are now working to develop suspect information. Anyone who witnessed the shooting is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a reward.

Late Sunday night, DPD tweeted about another shooting just a few blocks east of this one.

Around 9:45 p.m., DPD said officers were investigating a shooting in the 8800 block of East Colfax. One person was taken to the hospital in an unknown condition.

The two shootings took place. 0.3 miles away from each other.

DPD has not said if the two could be related.