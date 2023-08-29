Denver Police were investigating a deadly shooting in the area of 51st and Logan Street.

DENVER (KDVR) — One person was shot and killed late Monday night in Denver’s Globeville neighborhood.

According to the Denver Police Department, officers were called to a shooting in the area of 51st and Logan Street just before midnight on Monday.

Officers said one person was taken to a local hospital with an unknown extent of injuries.

Several hours later, SkyFOX flew over the scene and police were still investigating with tape blocking off a section of the road.

Around 8:30 a.m. Tuesday, police confirmed that the victim was pronounced dead.

At this time, DPD has not released any suspect information. Anyone who may have witnessed the shooting is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward.