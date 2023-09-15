DENVER (KDVR) — Aurora Police are investigating a crash and a double shooting that killed one man late Thursday night.

The Aurora Police Department said officers were initially called to a crash in the 13600 block of East Bates Avenue at about 10:50 p.m. The area is northeast of the Cherry Creek Reservoir.

Once officers got to the scene, they found two men inside a car suffering from gunshot wounds.

APD said one man was taken to a local hospital, while the other was pronounced dead at the scene.

At around 5:30 a.m. Friday, police were still actively investigating. Detectives are working to determine what led up to the shooting and the crash that followed.

Anyone with information on the deadly shooting is asked to contact the Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. Tipsters can remain anonymous and still be eligible for a cash reward.