Crime spree victims recount experience with church shooting suspect

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Two victims of a violent crime spree Wednesday that involved a man suspected in a deadly Aurora church shooting spoke with FOX31 about their experiences.

“I’ve been nauseous since. His face is right there all the time,” Tiffany Randon said.

Randon didn’t sleep well Wednesday night. She came face to face with Jose de Jesus Montoya Villa, the suspect wanted in a church shooting last week where police said he shot three people, killing one.

“I was going south on Parker Road. I was headed to get back on 225 to go to the gym up on Colfax,” Randon said. Villa tried to get into other vehicles, Randon said, finally arriving at hers.

“He came to my vehicle next, I was like, ‘Nope!’ I’m like, ‘No homie, I’m good, I’m good, I’m cool,'” Randon said.

On the run from police and intent on finding his next getaway car, Villa took a brazen step.

“He pulled up his shirt and he pointed the gun at me and put it on the glass at my head. That’s a sound I think you’ll never forget,” Randon said.

Earlier in the day, Antonio Barajas Gomez said he was near a liquor store at the same time as Villa was leaving, bravely blocking Villa’s car with his truck.

Barajas said when Villa realized he couldn’t get past his truck, he got out of his car and went straight toward him.

It was after robbing a liquor store, then Randon’s car, that Villa would meet his fate: gunned down by police.

This experience has left Randon and Barajas with emotional trauma.

“Violated, mad, scared. I was pretty shook, I was shook up,” Randon said.

For Barajas, it’s left him contemplating what would drive a young person to lose his life for who knows what. Getting past her trauma, Randon said she discovered grateful feelings for police.

“Shout out to APD. I appreciate yesterday. Chief Wilson should be proud — they took care of me,” Randon said.

Adding to their frightening experiences, another challenge: Both Randon and Barajas said they’re without vehicles since they’ve been seized as evidence in this case.