Crime spree carjacking victim gets replacement car from local dealership

DENVER (KDVR) — One of the carjacking victims of the Colfax Avenue crime spree got an unexpected surprise from a local car dealership.

She did not want to be identified, as she is still concerned about her safety. Her car was recovered, with bullet holes, and it is now being held as evidence. She was told it could be years before she is able to get her car back.

“There were three bullet holes in it and the back passenger side window was shattered. Insurance deemed it totaled for the simple fact (that the) homicide (unit) has to keep it for so long,” she told FOX31’s Deborah Takahara.

The folks at Freeway Ford made sure she had a car to drive in the meantime.

“I don’t like bullies. I don’t like people preying on other people because they can. I’ve got a soft spot for anyone trying to make it in this world. To have something like this happen by a bunch of thoughtless individuals upsets me. My immediate reaction is to go to help and defend,” Anthony Testa from Freeway Ford said.

The victim said she was shocked when she found out her carjacking was part of a bigger case.

“I was lucky that obviously we are OK,” she said.

She said the entire ordeal has been overwhelming.

“It means a lot. I’m very appreciative. I’m very shocked that there are resources out there. I’m just really happy he was able to help me,” she said.

Once Testa heard about her story, he and the owners of Freeway Ford knew they wanted to help her.

“I wanted to put her mind at ease. Obviously, when you go through something like this, you have your guard up, so you want to know what is going on is legitimate. It’s Mark and Brent, the owners. Without their compassion and giving hearts, this would not be possible. I’m just the man who brings ideas. They are the ones who say, ‘OK,'” Testa said.

Testa has a long history of helping Denver police and crime victims.

“I made some phone calls and luckily got the OK. Everybody knows in this market right now, there’s no cars. So it’s hard for us to say take one of our 60 left as opposed to take one of our 400. But some things are more important. Making sure our community members know they are not alone. There are people out there who care,” Testa said.

Testa said he’d like to encourage other individuals and businesses to step up and help out in situations where they can.

“This was just one person helping another person out in a situation where you need help. All of us in this life need help at one point, no matter how strong or weak you are,” Testa said.