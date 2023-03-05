LAFAYETTE, Colo. (KDVR) — Six men are facing several charges after an extensive investigation uncovered more than $1 million in theft and nearly $30,000 in damage at several construction sites, the Boulder County District Attorney’s Office said.

Members of the Colorado Bureau of Investigation, the DA’s office and the Lafayette Police Department discovered $1.1 million in property theft and more than $27,000 in damage across 39 construction sites around metro Denver and along the Front Range, the DA’s office said.

The men were indicted on charges of racketeering, burglary, theft and criminal mischief offenses, LPD said.

The members of the crime ring face sentences of up to 24 years in prison for organized crime violations and more prison time ranging from one to 12 years for felony charges.

Carlos David Campos, 31: Bond set at $1,000,000

Samuel Armando Arevalo Aguilar, 31: Bond set at $1,000,000

Oscar Orlando Herrera, 58: Bond set at $500,000

Francisco Garcia Agueta, 24: Bond set at $500,000

Ricardo Antonio Quevedo Rios, 35: Bond set at $300,000

Bayron Arturo Moreno Gomez, 24: Bond set at $300,000

“This crime ring traveled to Colorado for the purpose of breaking into construction sites and stealing equipment. Their actions had an incredibly disruptive impact on the construction companies as well as the owners of the sites,” Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty said. “For their conduct, these defendants will face serious consequences. I want to personally thank the detectives and prosecutors who poured a tremendous amount of work into this massive investigation. They, along with our partners, have brought this crime ring to a halt.”

The construction sites involved were located in Monument, Aurora, Broomfield, Northglenn, Denver, Greeley, Fort Collins, Firestone, Arvada, Loveland, Brighton, Lafayette, Commerce City as well as Boulder, Jefferson, Larimer and Douglas counties.