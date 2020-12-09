Crime and car crashes numbers go down in Loveland for 2020

LOVELAND, Colo. (KDVR) – January through September crime rate and vehicle crash numbers are down, the City of Loveland announced on Tuesday.

“The proactive police work based upon your professionalism and data-driven analysis is contributing to these reductions, along with our community education efforts and support,” Police Chief Robert Ticer said in a message to employees.

According to the Loveland Police Department (LPD) the drop in both crime and crash rates have been steady since 2017. LPD began a new approach in 2017 with the Data-Driven Approach to Crime and Traffic Safety (DDACTS) strategy.

The DDACTS strategy uses statistical analysis and “heat-mapping” of areas where crime and vehicle accidents most prevalent, according to the LPD. Police patrols are adjusted to areas with the most activity.

A report on DDACTS released to LPD employees on Monday found the drop in these incidents:

Crime – down 14.8 percent through September compared to the first three quarters of 2019, and dropped 21.6 percent in comparison to the three-year average

Vehicle crashes – declined 30.7 percent compared to the first three quarters of 2019, and were down 31.2 percent from the three-year average

“Even with traffic volume at near-normal levels and with increased construction going on, especially on East Eisenhower Boulevard, our crash numbers continue to be down significantly as compared to previous long-term trends,” LPD crime analyst Mark Rudolph wrote.