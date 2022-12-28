DENVER (KDVR) — Denver Fire is working to put out a structure fire near 16th Street and Wewatta Street.

According to the Denver Fire Department, crews are working on a structure fire in the Union Station neighborhood. The fire is in the area of 16th and Wewatta which is a heavily populated area with bars, restaurants and office buildings.

DFD has not said in what building the fire is located.

Crews reported that the fire is in the hood system and they are working to gain access to the fire.

This is a developing story and will be updated as more information becomes available.