Crews work to retrieve man from trench in Johnstown

JOHNSTOWN, Colo. (KDVR) — Crews are working to retrieve a man who fell about 20 feet deep into a water-filled trench on Friday evening, Loveland Fire reported.

A call was received around 3:45 p.m. for a confined space rescue at Thompson River Ranch, which is currently under construction.

When crews arrived, three workers were attempting to get him out. They’re not sure if the man in the trench was a worker there or not.

Rescue crews cleared the area, sending the workers away from the scene.

Front Range Fire Rescue, Greeley Fire, Poudre Fire Authority, Windsor-Severance Fire and Johnstown and Loveland police departments are all assisting.

This is a developing story and will be updated with new details as they are received.