Crews worked to put out a warehouse fire in Aurora on Dec. 21, 2020. (Photo: Aurora Fire Rescue)

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Aurora Fire Rescue crews rushed to the scene of a fire Monday afternoon at a warehouse near Jackson Gap and E. 68th Ave.

Denver Fire was also on the scene to help. Smoke was reportedly visible from as far as Lakewood.

Aurora Fire reported on Twitter just after 1 p.m. that the fire was under control with aerial operations underway. There were no reports of injuries.

Fire is under control with aerial operations underway. No reports of injuries. pic.twitter.com/Yf66yf30Ep — Aurora Fire Rescue (@AuroraFireDpt) December 21, 2020