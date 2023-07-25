DENVER (KDVR) — Many outdoor jobs are seeing the impact of Colorado’s extreme heat. FOX31 learned how Denver crews are pushing through the high temperatures to pave.

On Dakota Avenue, with temperatures on Tuesday hitting 94 degrees, the pavement was being crushed and thrown into trucks.

“This is our prime construction season,” Denver Department of Transportation and Infrastructure (DOTI) Director Nancy Kuhn said. “This is the time that we can get out, get a lot of work done really fast, and then we have the environment to contend with.”

Crews are dealing with heat from above and below with a mission of improving hundreds of lane miles in the city.

“Working next to this pavement is very hot, so not only are they working with hot equipment, but hot pavement as well, hot asphalt,” Kuhn said. “So they really are exposed to a lot of heat and so they really need to be careful.”

In June, DOTI began sharing information with employees about heat stress and risk factors for heat stress that include high temperatures, high exertion activities, direct sun exposure and some medications and health conditions that can affect heat tolerance.

DOTI also told FOX31 it makes Personal Protective Equipment available to field employees, including wide-brimmed hats, neck shades, sunscreen and hydration powders.

While crews covered from face to toe look hot, they are shielding themselves from the potential of sunburn.

“What you’re basically doing is you’re protecting your skin from exposure to the sun,” Kuhn explained. “It would even be hotter if you get direct sun, so we have them wear loose clothing and lightweight clothing to cover their skin, just to protect it.”

In addition to protective gear, DOTI asks crews to work in buddy systems.

“Keep an eye out for one another, if someone is starting to feel the effects of a heat illness, they might be a little confused, it might affect their judgment, and so we ask people to look out for each other as well,” Kuhn said. “They’re our most precious resource. We can’t do our work without these employees and we want them to be safe.”

Regarding the status of these work programs, DOTI kicked off the street paving program in April and works every day that weather allows. DOTI’s 2023 street paving program will likely continue into the late fall season — as long as the weather holds.

As for potholes, DOTI crews fill them year-round. It has filled more than 5,123 potholes year-to-date in 2023 compared to the same period of time in 2022.