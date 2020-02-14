Crews use shovels, long poles at wooded property while searching for Gannon Stauch

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR)– The search continued Friday for the 11-year-old El Paso County boy who went missing more than two weeks ago.
FOX31/Channel2 reporter Nicole Fierro was at the site of the search for Gannon Stauch along South Perry Park Road in Douglas County early Friday afternoon. She saw search and rescue crews teaming up with FBI response teams, using shovels and “very long poles” to poke through dense snow and wooded private property.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office announced the expanded search into Douglas County on Thursday. It did not give a reason for the shift in the search, which originally focused on the area around the boy’s neighborhood on the southeastern edge of Colorado Springs.
Stauch was reported missing Jan. 27 by his stepmother, Letecia “Tecia” Stauch, who said Gannon left left to go to a friend’s house in the afternoon. Authorities called him a runaway when it first asked the public for help finding him. But the sheriff’s office announced Jan. 30 that Gannon was considered a missing and endangered child because of the time he had been gone, his age and his reliance on medication.
The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office continues to work the case around the clock.
Anyone with information should contact the sheriff’s office’s Investigations Tip Line at 719-520-6666 or call 911, if appropriate.
