DENVER (KDVR) — Crews began to clear a migrant camp on Wednesday morning.

The large camp is at Zuni Street and Speer Boulevard in the Jefferson Park neighborhood where hundreds of migrants have been living. On Tuesday, some of these migrants went to the city council to voice concerns about the sweep, but they mainly wanted the council to know that they’re ready to work and give back to the Denver community.

The city said it will connect those living in the camp with housing and is working to open two more shelters. The city also said it has already received more than 300 rental applications, and nearly 100 people have either moved in or are preparing to move into housing.

FOX31’s Lisa D’Souza has been at the scene all morning. Just before 9 a.m., a large fire broke out after a tent went up in flames. Denver Fire quickly responded to the scene and began putting out the fire before it spread to nearby apartments.

A tent caught fire at a migrant encampment clean up at Zuni and Speer on Jan. 3

D’Souza also saw two buses with Texas plates dropping off people at the shelter at the Quality Inn, which is next to the large encampment.

While the city hasn’t confirmed if the buses are dropping off more migrants, they did confirm to FOX31 that there has been a significant uptick in arrivals.

Since December, more than 140 buses have arrived from Texas. Denver is also operating seven migrant shelters with 4,400 people being sheltered.

A spokesperson with the mayor’s office is expected to arrive at the camps later Wednesday morning.