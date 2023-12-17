DENVER (KDVR) — Fire crews were still on the scene Sunday of a five-alarm fire that broke out at an apartment building under construction on Saturday, according to Aurora Fire Rescue.

The fire occurred near the intersection of Colfax Avenue and Peoria Street. Smoke from the fire could be seen from several miles away Saturday afternoon.

According to AFR, as many as 18 units were still on the scene battling hot spots as they came up.

Additionally, AFR said the investigation into the cause of the fire has begun, but no one has been in the building since fire crews withdrew at the start of the operation on Saturday.

AFR said investigators would not be able to enter the building until it is deemed safe to enter and after equipment can be used to clear debris.

No evacuations in the surrounding area have been mandated, but residents in the area may be impacted by power issues related to fire crew safety.

The American Red Cross was available to help any residents impacted by the fire.