LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Poudre Fire Authority and other first responders are searching for a missing tuber Saturday afternoon.

PFA crews and Larimer Dive and Rescue are searching the shoreline of Legacy Park to Whitewater Park to North Shields. Responders are working with the group he was tubing with to get a possible location.

Fort Collins Police tweeted about a tuber who is unaccounted for but that there was no confirmation the adult male was in the river.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.