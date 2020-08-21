Crews searching for missing ranger at Horsetooth Reservoir

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — A search is underway for a missing person at Horsetooth Reservoir west of Fort Collins.

The Poudre Fire Authority described the situation as a “water emergency.”

According to the PFA, the search operation is taking place near the Rotary parking lot at the northeast side of the reservoir.

Crews are searching both the water and shoreline.

Three drones have been searching the area. However, they landed to clear the airspace for a Denver Police Department helicopter, which will provide light for search crews, the PFA said.

The missing person is described as a ranger. Authorities have not said which agency the ranger works for or when he or she went missing.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.