Crews searching for missing person near swim beach at Chatfield Reservoir

JEFFERSON COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Crews are searching for a person who was reported missing at Chatfield Reservoir Friday afternoon.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, an adult was reported missing near the swim beach at 3:22 p.m.

A dive team is at the reservoir and is assisting in the search.

“The last seen point has been marked and sonar is being used to look for the missing person,” South Metro said.

West Metro Fire Rescue and Colorado Parks and Wildlife personnel are assisting South Metro.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.