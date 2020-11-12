Crews return to Aurora home for third day in search for Lashaya Stine

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Investigators at a home they believe may be connected to Lashaya Stine’s disappearance said they’ve focused their efforts on the basement of the home.

The Aurora Fire Department was called to the home at 2200 Lansing Street Thursday morning to assist, specifically with concrete tools they have and they have experience using.

“Stuff has progressed. Some of the resources that we’ve used have indicated that maybe we need to look closer,” Aurora Police Public Information Officer Matthew Longshore said.

Longshore didn’t provide specific details about what they were looking for in the basement, but when asked if Stine’s body was down there said, “We haven’t had any evidence yet to support that.”

Stine was 16 years old when she disappeared in 2016. She was last seen walking near Peoria Street and Montview Boulevard, just a few blocks from where the home is located.

Aurora Police Chief Vanessa Wilson was at the home as well Thursday. Longshore said she wanted to express her support and thank the investigators who have spent multiple days at the home.

