One killed in Northglenn garage fire

A deadly garage fire in the 11100 block of Pinyon Drive, Northglenn. Credit: North Metro Fire Rescue

NORTHGLENN, Colo. (KDVR) — One person was killed in a garage fire in Northglenn on Friday afternoon.

According to North Metro Fire Rescue, the fire was located in the 11100 block of Pinyon Drive.

At 4 p.m., North Metro described the fire as “well-involved” and said firefighters were conducting a search. About an hour later, the fire department confirmed a person had died.

“No information available to be released on the victim at this time,” North Metro said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as authorities provide more information.