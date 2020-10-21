Crews responding to new wildfire in southern Colorado

HUERFANO COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Crews responded Wednesday afternoon to a new wildfire in Huerfano County in southern Colorado.

According to the US Forest Service for the Pike and San Isabel National Forests, the fire is burning approximately 4 miles southwest of Cuchara.

It is located between Bear and Blue lakes in the upper Cuchara River drainage, which is in the San Carlos Ranger District.

Resources from the Forest Service and Huerfano County are responding to the scene along with two single-engine air tankers.

The Forest Service called the blaze the “Teddy’s Peak Fire.”

The fire’s size is estimated at 1/4 acre. It is 0% contained.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.