WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — UPDATE (4:22 p.m.): Mount View Fire Rescue said the grass and structure fire is under control and no evacuations are necessary. They advise nearby residents to close windows to avoid smoke inhalation.

North Metro Fire Rescue and several other departments are responding to a fire near Huron Street and 175th Avenue.

A large smoke plume and flames could be seen from a distance, as displayed in the video above.



Crews were responding to a fire on the afternoon of June 21, 2022, on 175th Avenue in Weld County, near Erie. (KDVR)

This is a breaking story. A public information officer is en route to the scene and we will update the post as soon as we receive new information.