Crews respond to wildfire in Larimer County; mandatory evacuation orders in place

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Crews responded to a wildfire burning in wilderness west of Fort Collins Thursday afternoon.

According to the Larimer County Sheriff’s Office, the fire is located near Chambers Lake. A mandatory evacuation order is in place.

The sheriff’s office said the order is for the area from the intersection of Highway 14 and County Road 103 north to Four Corners, as well as the areas around Chambers lake.

“You will need to travel north into Wyoming for safety reasons. Do not delay leaving to gather belongings or make efforts to protect your home or business. Evacuating immediately not only supports your safety, but also allows emergency crews better access to the area,” the sheriff’s office said in an alert.

Highway 14 is closed between Rustic and Gould, the sheriff’s office said.

The Rocky Mountain Area Coordination Center is calling the blaze the “Cameron Peak Fire.”

Its acreage is currently unknown.

Six air tankers have been called to assist in firefighting efforts.

This is a developing story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.