Crews respond to warehouse fire in RiNo

DENVER (KDVR) — Crews responded Tuesday evening to a fire at a warehouse in Denver’s River North district.

According to the Denver Fire Department, the fire is located at 3344 Walnut St.

Firefighters tried to extinguish the fire from inside but it was too involved, DFD said.

#BREAKING Denver fire working a Commercial Structure fire at 33rd and Walnut. pic.twitter.com/S9ukVYFBs9 — Elliott Trimble (@TrimbleKDVR) February 24, 2021

Firefighters are now attacking the fire from outside the building.

There are currently no reports of injuries.

DFD said it’s unknown if the building was occupied when the fire started.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.