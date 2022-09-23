FORT COLLINS, Colo. (KDVR) – Emergency crews were called to an interesting scene in Fort Collins on Friday morning after a vehicle was reportedly stuck inside a building.

First responders with the Poudre Fire Authority arrived at the scene located at 1624 South Lemay Ave. around 9:38 a.m. on Friday morning.

When they arrived, they found the vehicle fully inside the building as well as a person who needed to be transported to a nearby hospital. The extent of that person’s injuries is unknown at this time.

The building the car was inside of is closed while the Fort Collins Building Department determines if it sustained any structural damage.

Additionally, what led up to this incident is still being investigated by Fort Collins Police Services.

FOX31 will update you on this investigation as more information is released.