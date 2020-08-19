Crews respond to new wildfire in Garfield County, evacuation orders issued

GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Crews responded late Wednesday afternoon to a new wildfire in Garfield County.

According to the Carbondale Fire District, the fire was reported about 4 p.m. It is being called the Red Canyon Fire.

The fire has burned about 30 to 40 acres near Fisher Cemetery Road and County Road 115. Structures are threatened.

The fire is burning near the Grizzly Creek Fire.

Evacuation orders have been issued for residents south of County Road 115, north of County Road 113, and west of County Road 121.

Officials said an evacuation center has been established at Roaring Fork High School in Carbondale.

“Type 1 and type 2 helicopters, as well as several single engine airtankers, seven engines and a water tender from the Grizzly Creek Fire is responding and suppressing the fire,” officials said.

This is a breaking news story. It will be updated as more information becomes available.