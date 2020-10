GARFIELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Crews responded on Saturday morning to a new wildfire in Garfield County.

According to the Garfield County Sheriff’s Office, the fire is burning in the Webster’s Hill area.

Highway 6 is closed in both directions between the west Rifle exit and the Rulison exit.

There is no current estimate on the fire’s acreage or cause.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.