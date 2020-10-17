Live Updates: Calwood Fire moving quickly toward plains in Boulder County

BOULDER COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Crews responded to a new wildfire burning northwest of Boulder midday Saturday.

UPDATE (Oct. 17, 3:13 p.m.): There is an evacuation check-in point set up at 3460 N. Broadway – Boulder County’s North Broadway Complex at Broadway and Iris. Evacuees and pets can go there to check in and receive further information.

The fire has crossed over the final ridge before descending into the plains. It now appears to be near homes just west of Altona, up on the hill. This is about 5 miles north of Boulder.

At 12:45 p.m., the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office said the fire is located near the Cal-Wood Education Center, which is roughly 10 miles northwest of Boulder.

About 1:50 p.m., the Boulder Office of Emergency Management said the town of Jamestown is being evacuated.

The Town of Jamestown is being evacuated due to the #CalwoodFire. — Boulder OEM (@BoulderOEM) October 17, 2020

According to BCSO, County Road 87 is closed due to the fire. Additionally, South Saint Vrain Drive is closed between the town of Lyons and the Peak to Peak Highway.

“Please avoid the area and give first responders room to work,” said the sheriff’s office, which referred to the blaze as the “Cal Wood Fire.”

The Hall Ranch and Heil Valley trails are also being evacuated, BSCO said.

Smoke is visible from much of the Front Range, including Denver.

A new wildfire burning near Boulder, as seen from Denver.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.