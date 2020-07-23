Crews respond to large fire at tire recycling facility in Weld County

WELD COUNTY, Colo. (KDVR) — Crews responded to a large fire burning at a tire recycling facility in rural Weld County on Wednesday evening.

According to the Platteville Gilcrest Fire Protection District, the fire is burning near County Roads 26 and 41. The location is northeast of Fort Lupton and southeast of Platteville.

“Please avoid the area while crews work to battle the fire,” PGFPD said.

The fire district said the fire started about 5 p.m. and is burning through the facility.

PGFPD has requested the assistance of an air tanker.

Fort Lupton Fire Protection District Crews are also at the scene.

“This will be a prolonged incident,” FLFPD said.

In all, at least nine agencies have responded to the fire.

No injuries have been reported.

This is a breaking news story. FOX31 and Channel 2 have a crew on the way to the scene. This article will be updated as more information becomes available.