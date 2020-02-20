Crews respond to large fire at landfill near DIA

COMMERCE CITY, Colo. (KDVR) — Crews responded to a large fire at a landfill in Commerce City near Denver International Airport Thursday afternoon.

According to the chief of Commerce City police, the fire was burning at the landfill near the intersection of East 88th Avenue and Tower Road.

Fire at landfill @ 84th/Tower. Traffic will be impacted, please find alternative route and avoid area if possible. Responders assessing need to close road. #cotraffic — ChiefNichols (@CNichols004398) February 20, 2020

About 4:20 p.m., South Adams Fire said the fire was out. There were no reports of injuries or damage to structures.

Some roads near 88th and Tower were temporarily closed.

DIA officials said the fire had no impact on airport operations.