Crews respond to grass fire in Arapahoe County; smoke visible for miles

AURORA, Colo. (KDVR) — Crews responded to a grass fire in Arapahoe County Wednesday evening that is sending a large plume of smoke into the air. The smoke is visible from much of the southeast metro area.

According to South Metro Fire Rescue, the fire is located in unincorporated Arapahoe County, not far from South Gun Club Road and East Quincy Avenue. Road closures are in place in the area.

Aurora firefighters are helping South Metro crews.

South Metro said firefighters are using tenders and brush trucks to gain control of the fire.

Crews are gaining access to the fire area through the Denver Arapahoe Disposal Site (DADS) landfill property.

South Metro described the blaze as “slow moving.” No structures are currently threatened.

As of about 8 p.m., the fire was under control. It burned about 10 acres.

The fire’s cause is under investigation.