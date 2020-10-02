Crews respond to fire at former White Fence Farm

LAKEWOOD, Colo. (KDVR) – Firefighters are on the scene of a structure fire at the old White Fence Farm location.

The restaurant closed about two years ago and buildings were due to be demolished soon.

FOX31’s Jeremy Hubbard was in the area and got video of the flames as crews arrived.

Lots of flames when crews first arrived, but thankfully this outbuilding at the old White Fence Farms is abandoned. @KDVR @WestMetroFire pic.twitter.com/FIgzLXKd64 — Jeremy Hubbard (@JeremyHubbard) October 2, 2020

Hubbard said the building that is on fire is not at the main building.

West Metro Fire Rescue described the situation as a “fully-involved structure fire in an out building.”

West Metro said the main building was not damaged.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, West Metro said.

This is a developing story. It will be updated.